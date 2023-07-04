TBI says two people dead in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Two people were pronounced dead in a Bolivar.







WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters contacted us Tuesday morning to report an incident in Bolivar.

Our crew arrived at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday to find Bolivar police officers outside a residence on Johnson Street, with police tape blocking off part of the road.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrived at the scene, and we contacted them for a statement.

They stated that their special agents, along with the Bolivar Police Department, are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Johnson Street.

Two individuals have been pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made, and this investigation remains active and ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

