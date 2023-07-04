White Squirrel Parade held in Kenton

KENTON, Tenn. — The White Squirrel Parade was held in Kenton on Tuesday.







The parade is part of a week-long celebration being held in the town, which has already included a program honoring veterans and first responders.

Local businesses were able to set up shop and provide snow cones, barbecue, and Mexican food to those attending the parade.

Parade floats handed out candy, frisbees, and fire-hats to the children.

“I’m from Dyer and I went to Dyer parade this morning, and we’re at the Kenton parade now. And I’ve enjoyed it,” said Carolyn Vandegriffe, a parade-goer.

Kenton will conclude their week-long celebration with a bang at with fireworks at 9 p.m.

