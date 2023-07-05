12th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic set for September in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — An upcoming event will bring a variety of local celebrities together for a good cause.

The 12th annual Celebrity Gold Classic, sponsored by the Jackson Madison County African American Chamber of Commerce, will be held on Tuesday, September 12.

Celebrity golfers scheduled to appear include:

Ed “Too Tall” Jones, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys

Derrick Burroughs, Athletic Director at Lane College and former Buffalo Bill

A. J. Merriweather, formerly with the Harlem Globetrotters

Andre Turner, head basketball coach at Lane College and former Washington Wizard

Jerry Reese, former general manager of the New York Giants

Avery Williamson, formally with the Tennessee Titans and Karl Powe, formerly with the Dallas Cowboys

According to a press release, the event serves as a fundraiser for the JMCAACC’s Follow Me into Business program, which benefits local youth by providing leadership skills, job training workshops, internships, and summer jobs for eligible students. More info on the program can be found at jmcaacc.org or by calling the office at (731) 424-2023 or (731) 506-8219.

The Celebrity Golf Classic is open to the public, and the community is invited to stay afterwards for both a live and a silent auction, which will be followed by an awards ceremony.

The tournament will be held at the Bent Tree Golf Club, located at 2993 Paul Coffman Drive. Registration is 7 a.m., with a shotgun start set for 8:30 a.m.

