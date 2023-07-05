‘Curiosities Market’ returns to Camden July 29

CAMDEN, Tenn. — The Curiosities Market is returning to Camden on Saturday, July 29.

Described as a monthly market of small businesses that carries all things odd and eclectic, the first event was held this past May.

The July 29 event is being promoted as a “double market,” featuring small business owners selling handcrafted items as well as a new section for local farmers and gardeners.

Items being offered will range from crystals, to bones and bone jewelry, art work, mushroom themed items, 3D-printed items and more.

Owner Jessi Raymer says they plan to make a donation to a food bank in Camden after the market closes.

The Curiosities Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Camden National Guard Armory, located at 190 Armory Avenue.

