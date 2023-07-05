Jackson’s new Official Visitor’s Guide to debut at public event

JACKSON, Tenn. — Visit Jackson TN invites the Hub City community to a release event later this month.

From 4-5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, Jackson’s new Official Visitor’s Guide will be unveiled at The Tennessee Legends of Music Museum at The Carnegie.

The guide will debut for the first time during the event, which is free and open to the public.

A press release states the guide “captures the energy and vibrancy of our city, implementing a storytelling approach and engaging, modernized design.”

The guide offers a wealth of information about Jackson, its attractions, and its rich heritage.

According to the release, 40,000 copies are being printed and distributed.

The Tennessee Legends of Music Museum at The Carnegie is located at 305 East College Street in downtown Jackson.

