More Storms this Evening, Rain Likely this Weekend

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

We are tracking a line of showers and storms moving across northern Arkansas and southeast Missouri. They will cross the Mississippi River between 5-7pm and weaken as they move east. Most of these showers will fizzle out around time they reach Madison and Carroll counties. The best chances for rain in our viewing area will be Gibson, Crockett and Haywood counties, but I would not count of seeing much. We will be tracking these storms tonight and have the rest of your week’s forecast coming up below.

TONIGHT:

A stationary front lifted to the north on Wednesday and that triggered some showers and storms, but most of the severe weather on Wednesday will stay west of the Mississippi River. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and the evening showers and storms will begin to taper off after the sun goes down. The winds will be light and come out of the west tonight. Lows will fall down to the upper 60s for most of us by sunrise on Thursday.

THURSDAY:

A cold front will approach from the west and clip us on Thursday. This will bring a chance for a few showers and storms late in the evening and early nighttime hours. We are not expecting severe weather but a couple gusty storms could develop into the evening hours. Expect partly cloudy skies on Thursday with winds changing from the west to the northwest late in the day. Thursday highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90° and Thursday night lows will drop off to around 70°.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks to be a mostly dry day. Depending on where the front stalls out will determine if we squeeze out a few showers or storms on Friday but chances as of now look lower than 20%. Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday and the winds will come out of the northeast helping to keep the humidity down a tad as well. Friday highs will reach the upper 80s and Friday night lows will fall down to the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND:

Another storm system with an attached stationary front look to impact our weather for the upcoming weekend. The forecast is a little challenging given the nature of stationary boundaries but we are expecting rain and storm chances both days this weekend. Highs this weekend look to be in the mid to upper 80s with lows lingering in the upper 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and the winds will come out of the southwest or west for most of the weekend. The set up does not look likely for severe weather but we will be monitoring the forecast situation as the week progresses.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to stay near normal this week as a stationary front and a cold front will try to keep the heat in check. There is a chance for showers and storm each day this week but our overall severe weather threat will be minimal, but be sure to stay weather aware just in case a few storms become strong. We need the rain as the drought situation is slowly becoming an issue across West Tennessee. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

