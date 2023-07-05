Services for Mr. Coady D. Massengill, age 38 of Henderson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, 12 Noon, at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church; 106 Glass Street in Jackson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Beech Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Jacks Creek, Tennessee.

The visitation will be on Saturday, from 9:00 A.M., until time service at Macedonia.

If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Massengill you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Coady-Massengill/ #!/TributeWall

The Live Webcast for Mr. Massengill, will begin on Saturday, at 11:55 A.M. (C.S.T.) You can view the service by clicking on this YouTube link https://www.youtube.com/live/a sg9cLeGOUg?feature=share

You can also view the service on our website. If you are viewing via Desktop, Laptop or IPad; log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com and go to his Obituary, click Photo/Video then click Play. If you are viewing via Smartphone go to our website, click on his Obituary and click Media.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.