ImageServices for Mr. Coady D. Massengill, age 38 of Henderson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, 12 Noon, at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church; 106 Glass Street in Jackson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Beech Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Jacks Creek, Tennessee.

The visitation will be on Saturday, from 9:00 A.M., until time service at Macedonia.

