Mugshots : Madison County : 6/30/23 – 7/05/23

Carissa Holliday Carissa Holliday: Simple domestic assault, violation of probation

Amanda Drake Amanda Drake: Simple domestic assault, violation of probation

Antania Spencer Antania Spencer: Failure to appear

Antonio Pirtle Antonio Pirtle: Failure to appear

Atoreius Thompson Atoreius Thompson: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence



Bobby Graves Bobby Graves: Schedule II drug violations, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law

Brandi Wyatt Brandi Wyatt: Violation of probation

Brandon McCollum Brandon McCollum: Shoplifting/theft of property

Brian Cantrell Brian Cantrell: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

Camron Pate James Camron Pate James: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999



Carlton Thompson Carlton Thompson: Aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless driving

Charles Cason Charles Cason: Vandalism

Chelsea Smith Chelsea Smith: Failure to appear

Christopher Beauregard Christopher Beauregard: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Christopher Carr Christopher Carr: Shoplifting/theft of property



Cortez Thomas Cortez Thomas: Violation of community corrections

Cortney Ragland Cortney Ragland: Driving under the influence, open container law

Demetra Claybrook Demetra Claybrook: Violation of probation

Demetrius Umstead Demetrius Umstead: Simple domestic assault

Derrick Cason Derrick Cason: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass



Douglas Kincaid Douglas Kincaid: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest

Dustin Corson Dustin Corson: Assault

Elizabeth Taylor Elizabeth Taylor: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

Evan Burton Evan Burton: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

Ezequiel Campos Ezequiel Campos: Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear



Felicia Hughey Felicia Hughey: Violation of probation

Frank Massengill Frank Massengill: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Jacquet McWherter (1) Jacquet McWherter (1): Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Jacquet McWherter Jacquet McWherter: Simple possession/casual exchange

James Abbott James Abbott: Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident



James Holmes James Holmes: Public intoxication

Janklyn Corea-Sarmzento Janklyn Corea-Sarmzento: Simple domestic assault

Jarston Howse Jarston Howse: Simple domestic assault

Jerrica Gray Jerrica Gray: Schedule II drug violations

Jocelyn Mays Jocelyn Mays: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence



Kaytron Shepherd Kaytron Shepherd: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony, criminal trespass, evading arrest

Latonya Brown Latonya Brown: Shoplifting/theft of property

Latonya Lewis Latonya Lewis: Simple domestic assault, violation of community corrections, violation of probation

Luis Moncada Luis Moncada: Driving under the influence, open container law, reckless driving

Marquavion Hobson Marquavion Hobson: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest



Meneckial McDowell Meneckial McDowell: Violation of probation

Paulino Rivera Paulino Rivera: Driving while unlicensed, driving on revoked/suspended license

Rachel Allbert Rachel Allbert: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Rony Benjamin Castillo-Johnson Rony Benjamin Castillo-Johnson: Driving under the influence, driving while unlicensed

Steve Comer Steve Comer: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license



Termail Conner Termail Conner: Shoplifting/theft of property, violation of community corrections, violation of probation

Terance Moore Terance Moore: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

Terry Bridges Terry Bridges: DUI by consent/allowing

Thomas Crump Thomas Crump: Fugitive (Hold for other agency)

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/30/23 and 7 a.m. on 7/05/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.