Walter Smith “Buster” Morris, age 86, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, and United States Army National Guard Veteran, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, July 4, 2023 at Christian Care Center in Bolivar.

Walter was born February 26, 1937 in Williston, Tennessee, the son of the late Thomas Ray Morris and Donna Inez Gurkin Morris. He received his education in the Fayette County Public School System and graduated in 1956. He enlisted into the Army National Guard in 1958 and served until 1966. During this time, he worked for Taylor Grocery Store until he and the late Mr. Jeff Wiles formed a partnership known as Morris & Wiles Grocery. Then in 1979, he and his wife, Joyce Bishop Morris owned and operated Morris Grocery (home of the famous “Buster Burger”) until retirement in 1999. He was a member of Somerville Church of Christ where he enjoyed leading singing on occasions. He was an avid Coca-Cola and rare coin collector.

Mr. Morris was married January 1, 1969 to Joyce Bishop Chambers Morris and she preceded him in death on September 15, 1998. He was later married to Joyce Anne Browning Morris who preceded him in death on May 20, 2016.

Mr. Morris is survived by his daughter, Sara Phillips (Lee); two stepdaughters, Judy Chambers Hampton and Jeanne Chambers DeLong; his stepson, James Chambers, Jr., his brother, Jesse Morris (Patsy); his sister, Samantha Williams and a host of nieces and nephews. While most knew him as Buster, to his eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, he was known and loved as “PaPa”. In addition to his wives and parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Charlene Atkeison, Peggy Stainback and his brother, Thomas Ray Morris.

A visitation for Mr. Morris will be from 5 to 7 P.M. Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Somerville Church of Christ. Funeral Services for Mr. Morris will be at 11 A.M. Friday, July 7, 2023 at Somerville Church of Christ with Ryan Manning officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Lee Phillips, Ryan Hampton, Brian Vandiver and Will Tippit. Honorary pallbearers will be Darrell Beard and Jesse Morris.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Somerville Church of Christ, 15925 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.