Alamo issues boil water notice

ALAMO, Tenn. — The Town of Alamo has issued a boil water notice.

Alamo says that they have experienced a line break that has led to a loss of water pressure.

You should boil any water for three minutes, then allow it to cool, before consuming or using for cooking.

They hope to have the issue resolved within 24 hours.

You can stay up-to-date on the water situation in Alamo through their Facebook page.

Find more local news here.