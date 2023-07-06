Brent Renard Richardson, Jr.
Funeral service for Brent Renard Richardson, Jr., age 32, will be Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM at The Bridge Church of Jackson Tennessee. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Richardson died Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Boliver General Hospital in Boliver, TN.
Visitation will be Friday, July 7, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Mr. Richardson will lie-in-state Saturday, July 8, 2023 at The Bridge Church of Jackson Tennessee from 12:00 PM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.