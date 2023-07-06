Comedian Mickey Bell to perform in Jackson July 12

JACKSON, Tenn. — An award-winning comedian is making a stop in the Hub City!

Alabama native Mickey Bell is bringing his comedy act to the Carl Perkins Civic Center on Wednesday, May 12.

Bell says he uses his platform to advocate for mental health awareness in hopes to help others find laughter through their pain.

“If you know someone that is battling any type of mental illness — depression, anxiety — and you’re trying to get them out of the house, this is the event to come to,” Bell said.

According to Bell, his show is clean, family friendly, and filled with jokes that can be enjoyed at any age.

