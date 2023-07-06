Douglas Andrew “Andy” Hunsucker, age 64, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Mary Hunsucker, peacefully departed this life Tuesday evening, July 4, 2023 at his home while holding his wife’s hand.

Andy was born November 15, 1958 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late Beckham Anderson “AJ” Hunsucker and Margie Bobbitt Hunsucker. He graduated from Fayette Academy in 1976 and continued his education at Northwest Junior College where he was a pitcher for the Rangers. He was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 1976.

Andy was married on January 27, 1978 to Mary Bagwell Hunsucker. He was a follower of Christ. He loved and placed all his trust and faith in the Lord. He had a strong Christian faith and was a member of First Baptist Church of Somerville. He was the owner of Hunsucker Cabinets and had a passion for craftsmanship. He could build anything and was good at all custom woodworking. Andy was a coach for his kids baseball and softball teams in younger years. He enjoyed traveling out west with his family, especially to the Teton Range and Yellowstone.

Andy is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Hunsucker; two daughters, Lauren Turner (Brent) and Linsey Kelley (Matt); two sons, Brian Hunsucker (Kristi) and Adam Hunsucker (Jennifer); four sisters, Sharon Byrd, Teresa Threet (Pete), Wanda Gray (Bill) and Stephanie Hyatt (David); two brothers, Robin Hunsucker and Eric Hunsucker; and seven grandchildren, Landon Turner, Cooper Turner, Reagan Turner, Rowan Hunsucker, Beckham Hunsucker, Baker Kelley and Abigail Hunsucker.

A visitation for Andy will be from 12 to 1 P.M. Friday, July 7, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Somerville. Funeral Services will be at 1 P.M. Friday, July 7, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Somerville with Bro. Stan Smith, pastor of the church, officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasants Cemetery at Rossville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Ellis White, David Kelley, Melvin German, Doug Dowdy, Mark Fitzpatrick and Mike Clayton.

The family requests that memorials be directed to First Baptist Church of Somerville, 12685 S. Main Street, Somerville, TN 38068.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.