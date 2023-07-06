E J Robinson, 85, of Brownsville, TN passed away on July 3, 2023, after complications due to lung disease. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral with Raymond Dupree officiating. Burial will follow at Covington Memorial Gardens in Covington, TN. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, July 7, 2023, from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM at the Lea and Simmons Funeral Home.

E J was born on March 26, 1938, as the youngest of eight children to Ola Mae and John Ethel Robinson in the tiny town of Taylorsville, MS. In 1960 while hauling pipes for an oil pipeline, E J stopped in Mason, TN, at Jimmy Taylor’s drug store where he met a young woman working there. He kept coming by the store to see her and eventually asked her father, Alfred Baker Smith, if he could take her on a date. This woman was none other than Bridget Louise Smith and after a quick trip to Nuevo Leon, Mexico, she became Bridget Louise Robinson. After eloping, the two moved back to Taylorsville, MS to begin a marriage that can’t be described in anyway shorter than wild and uniquely theirs. In the early 1960’s, E J and Bridget welcomed two sons and one daughter into the world and, without a doubt, began the thinning and graying of E J’s hair. Through the 60’s and 70’s, E J moved his family back and forth to Mississippi and into west Tennessee, leaving a path of destruction from his two sons’ determination of devilment that still has the poor town of Taylorsville in fear. It has always been said that he moved them for his work, but it may have actually been more to give the town a break from “Junior’s” sons.

In the 1980’s, one of the three best things to ever happen to E J happened. He became Pawpaw. In total, he became Pawpaw to eight grandchildren. The 2000’s welcomed the second and third best things. He became a great grandparent to seven and then a great-great grandparent to three. But we already knew he was great; the title just made it more official.

E J had many loves in his life; driving a big truck across the country, fishing (mostly catfish and bass), setting up his spot at the flea market, Smith County watermelons (a love he provided for his family in Tennessee by the truck bed full every year), gardening if it can be called that (how many acres of peas does it take before gardening turns into farming?). However, his absolute favorite thing was his family. The grief given with his death will be felt by all of us but the love and lessons he shared will last for generations. He was one of the hardest working (and, with some moments, one of the most hard headed) people to ever live. No matter what was going on in his life (including his recent stay in the hospital) his top concern was his family.

E J was preceded in death by his parents (John and Ola Robinson), his siblings (JW, LB, Rachel, Mary, Harold, Annie, Dorthy, and Carolyn), his companion through life (Bridget Louise Robinson), and one son (James Allen Robinson).

He is survived by his son, Randy (Lesleigh); daughter, Sandra (Keith), and daughter-in-law Josephine. He is also survived by his grandchildren Joey (Nikki), Michael (Jessica), Kaylyn (Terry), Kassidy, Josh, Randall (Tina), Lindsey (Jared), Lori, Bryan, and Breanna. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Tyler, Lexie (Dilan), Eli, Lorah, Kortney, Wyatt, Russell, Chandler (Brooke), Audrey & Houston; his great great-grandchildren Ezra and Enzo, and three of the most spoiled chihuahuas you will ever see, Tutu, Rosie, and Little Bit.

Memorials may be made to the Masonic Benevolence Fund, 100 7th Ave. N., Suite 1, Nashville, TN 37203.

All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.