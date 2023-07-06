Eddie Mae Mercer
Funeral service for Eddie Mae Mercer, age 74, will be Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM at New Hope Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Mercer died Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
Visitation will be Friday, July 7, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Mrs. Mercer will lie-in-state Saturday, July 8, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church from 12:00 PM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.