Few Showers this Evening, Storms Likely on Saturday

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

A weak front passed by last night but it didn’t impact our weather much. The winds are light out of the north and a few showers and very weak storms will pop up this evening and tonight, but we are not expecting much. Friday looks mostly dry but storms look likely on Saturday and some could be strong. We will have the latest potential timing on the weekend storms coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

A weak front clipped us on Thursday. This brought a few showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening hours. A few showers could linger overnight but we are not expecting much. We are not expecting severe weather but a couple gusty storms cannot be ruled out into the evening hours. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with winds with a weak northwest breeze becoming calm overnight. Thursday highs reached the upper 80s and low 90s and Thursday night lows will drop off to the low 70s.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks to be a mostly dry day. Depending on where the front stalls out and the timing of the warm front will determine if we squeeze out a few showers or storms on Friday but chances as of now look lower than 30%. Skies will be partly cloudy on Friday and the winds will come out of the northeast helping to keep the humidity down a tad as well. Friday highs will reach the upper 80s and Friday night lows will fall down to the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND:

Another storm system will look to impact our weather for the upcoming weekend. The forecast is a little challenging given the nature of the system but we are expecting rain and storm chances both days this weekend. The rain and storms will likely come in a few waves. We will be under the warm sector on Saturday afternoon and that could lead to a some gusty storms with the potential of a few of them being strong or severe.

There will be another chance some a line of storms to develop in the evening/night as the cold front passes by. These storms also could be a bit gusty so please stay weather aware this weekend if you outdoor plans. We are not expecting significant severe weather or tornadoes but plenty of lightning, small hail and gusty winds look to be in play. The showers and storm chances look to continue on Sunday but most of the storms on Sunday will be in our southern counties near the Mississippi and Alabama borders.

Highs this weekend look to be in the mid to upper 80s with lows lingering in the upper 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and the winds will come out of the southwest or west for the first half of the weekend. The winds will shift sometime during the day on Sunday back to the northwest behind the frontal boundary. Some of the showers may continue late Sunday into Monday morning depending on how far the front makes it before it decides to stall out.

NEXT WEEK:

After some early day shower chances on Monday, things should start to dry out for the beginning of the work week. Tuesday looks to be a mostly sunny and dry day although we can never 100% rule out a shower it seems during the month of July due to the high humidity and heat. Highs on Monday will stay in the mid 80s but we should warm back up to around 90° on Tuesday. The winds will come out of the north on Monday before transitioning back to the southwest for Tuesday and Wednesday. The next system will approach in the middle of the week and that could bring around round of storms and showers for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the middle of the week will be back into the 90s from the southwest winds.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to stay near normal this weekend behind the late week cold front, that will try to keep the heat in check. There is a chance for showers and storm each day this weekend. Overall our severe weather threat will be low, but things could be a bit intense at times on Saturday. Be sure to stay weather aware just in case a few storms become strong. We need the rain as the drought situation is slowly becoming an issue across West Tennessee. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

