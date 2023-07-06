Gary Thomas Jamerson was born January 12, 1958 to Shirley Miller Jamerson and William T. Jamerson and died on July 3, 2023. He was a resident of Byhalia, Mississippi.

Gary grew up in Collierville, Tennessee and graduated from Collierville High School in 1976. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Agri-business from UT Martin. After college, he worked in the Ag loan industry until 1993 when he and his brother decided to devote their time solely to farming and created Jamerson Farms.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Megan Jamerson; step-daughter, Suzanne Dement (Chris); grandchildren, Gage and Darcy Dement; two brothers, Larry (Meredith) and Steve Jamerson; and his uncle, Ronnie Jamerson (Sandi), along with several nieces and nephews and cousins. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley and Billy Jamerson.

The family will receive friends for a time of visitation at Fisherville First Baptist Church 11893 Macon Road, Eads, TN 38028 on Monday July 10, 2023 from 10 to 11 A.M. with a funeral service to follow at 11 A.M. The officiating minister will be Bro. John Bills. Burial will follow in Fisherville First Baptist Church Cemetery.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be James Odom, Gary Riles, Raymond Anthony, John Cordel, Brian Anthony, Josh McNabb, Jerry Coleman and Johnny Walker.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Fisherville First Baptist Church, 11893 Macon Road, Eads, TN 38028.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.