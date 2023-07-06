Interactive map of state-owned land now available

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new interactive map of state-owned land in Tennessee is now available.

The map, available here, gives users access to a comprehensive list of state-owned properties with numerous data points for each property, including address, District, State Agency, State Senator, State Representative, and more.

“This new map is a valuable resource for Tennesseans who want to learn more about the State’s property holdings,” said Christi Branscom, Commissioner of the Department of General Services. “This map provides users with a searchable database for a more robust analysis of state-owned property. Such analysis will help the State to determine which properties are critical to the State’s mission and which can be returned to its highest and best use by the private sector.”

