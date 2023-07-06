Jackson State gets new simulation room

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college has incorporated new tech upgrades into one of its programs.

Jackson State Community College has introduced a simulation room to enhance their criminal justice program.

The new system, called Milo, serves as a simulator for various professionals, including law enforcement, nurses, and social workers. It provides scenario-based training to effectively deal with the public, emphasizing de-escalation techniques.

“So it shows them how to use their voice before they use less than lethal or firearms,” said Karen Perrin, the Chair of Communication and Social Science at Jackson State.

She emphasized the importance of preparing students for real-world scenarios that may require de-escalation and teaching them its significance.

“I think that it builds rapport with whenever we’re going on call. If we go on call, we have really good rapport, we de-escalated it, we didn’t have to use our hands, we didn’t have to use any kinds of weapons, so the next time someone is in crisis, it’s been a really good experience for them, and they know that they’re there to help them and that they are not the enemy in this,” Perrin said.

However, this system extends beyond student use. Jackson State Community College has established partnerships with local law enforcement agencies, such as the Jackson Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The Milo system includes replica firearms, pepper spray, and flashlights specifically designed for law enforcement officers in scenario-based training, including nighttime situations.

“Everything that we carry on our duty belts, they have here that we can train with,” said Capt. Gary Benton, with the Jackson Police Department.

Benton says that the scenarios are realistic and allows individuals to control the scenarios and decide whether the individuals in the simulation will comply or not, providing valuable learning experiences for officers to properly handle any situation they may encounter while on patrol.

“The screen is going to react with officers and how the scenario is going to play out, and I’d rather have them fail in here than out on the street,” Benton said.

Perrin also mentioned that in the fall, Jackson State will introduce a correctional officer program, enabling students to complete a semester and subsequently begin their careers as correctional officers with certifications from both the state and the college.

