Member of local American Legion honored

MEDINA, Tenn. — A longtime member of a local American Legion was honored.









James “Murray” Jones was recognized for 78 years as a legionnaire on July 1.

Murray, who is 97-years-old, lives in Trenton with his wife Barbara and is a member of Gibson County American Legion post 287 in Medina.

Post 287’s Commander, Mike Kohrn, reached out to the State of Tennessee’s American Legion Commander, Lanny Culver, to request recognition for Jones’s service.

Culver presented Jones with a certificate for his longevity of service.

“I am floored. It’s just too much. It makes your heart throb knowing that you have met somebody so wonderful that has served our country,” said Susan Lesh, who is in charge of the Patriotic Peace Makers in Jackson.

A “Quilt of Honors ” from Post 287’s Auxiliary President, Anita Darnell, was also presented to Jones.

Find more local news here.