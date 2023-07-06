Randall John “Randy” Summerville, age 62, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Marie Summerville, departed this life Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Randy was born October 24, 1960 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of the late John Raymond Summerville and Carol Jean Kujath Summerville. He graduated from Downers Grove High School in Illinois and fell in love with auto body work during high school. He was very talented and well-known for his auto body talent. Randy loved his cars – especially Ford Mustangs. He loved his job and was employed with The RestoMod Garage.

Randy was an outdoorsman who enjoyed going to the Smoky Mountains, riding his motorcycle to Cherokee and Tail of the Dragon. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping and loved his dogs, Coco and Baby Girl, and rabbit, Punk Punk. He was a lover of cookies, potato chips, peanut butter sandwiches and milk.

Mr. Summerville is survived by his wife, Marie Summerville of Oakland, TN; two sisters, Patty Davis (Joe) of Germantown, TN and Kathy Turowski of Lakeland, TN; two stepdaughters, Cindy Kelly and Ann Kyser; his niece, Cat Turowski; and his nephew, Russ Sherlock (Kim). He also leaves his coworkers and many friends.

A gathering of family and friends of Mr. Summerville will be from 2 to 4 P.M. Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

