Speed limit decreases on portion of Hwy 412 in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A speed limit change has been implemented on a heavily-traveled local highway.

Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready issued an announcement that reads in part:

Please be advised that a change of speed limit has been implemented from the intersection of the new bypass 459/412 to Sandridge Rd at the request of my office and community members.

Mayor McCready says the new speed limit for this stretch of road is now set at 55 miles per hour.

According to Mayor McCready, the decision, which comes after the new bypass was recently completed, was made to ensure the safety of all motorists and pedestrians in the area.

You can follow our Traffic page for real-time traffic information, traffic-related stories, or to submit your own photos.