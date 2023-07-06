Third CEG winner announced

JACKSON, Tenn. — As the City of Jackson, Boren and Boyd, The Bank of Jackson, and WBBJ continue to team up and host a friendly local small business competition this month, we have our third winner of the Corporate Entrepreneur Grant.

Danielle Barbee, business owner of The Math Success Coach located in Jackson on South Royal, emerged as the latest victor.

Barbee shares that she learned about our competition through Facebook posts, online sources, and from friends.

Competitors vied for the chance to win a prize of six thousand dollars.

The Math Success Coach has been operational for a little over a year.

Barbee emphasizes their mission to provide a nurturing environment for students to learn, make mistakes, and develop confidence in their math skills.

She expressed her aspirations for this prize.

“It will help me reach a wider audience and let more people know that help exists right here in Jackson because I know that there are tons of students out there who are struggling every day in math from elementary up until high school,” Barbee said.

The Math Success Coach aims to assist students not only in improving their math proficiency but also enhancing their note-taking skills.

