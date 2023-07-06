UT Martin has open ACT summer sessions

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin Office of Outreach has four open sessions for those wanting to take the ACT this summer.

UT Martin says the open ACT sessions at the UT Martin campus are:

Monday, July 10, 5 to 7 p.m.: Virtual, math and science

Thursday, July 13, 4 to 8 p.m.: In-Person on the UT Martin campus

Thursday, July 13, 5 to 7 p.m.: Virtual, English and reading

Friday, July 14, 5 to 7 p.m.: Virtual, ACT Last-Minute Makeover

Those interested in taking the ACT can click here to register.

