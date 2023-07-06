UT Martin has open ACT summer sessions

Tristyn Stoop,

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin Office of Outreach has four open sessions for those wanting to take the ACT this summer.

UT Martin says the open ACT sessions at the UT Martin campus are:

  • Monday, July 10, 5 to 7 p.m.: Virtual, math and science
  • Thursday, July 13, 4 to 8 p.m.: In-Person on the UT Martin campus
  • Thursday, July 13, 5 to 7 p.m.: Virtual, English and reading
  • Friday, July 14, 5 to 7 p.m.: Virtual, ACT Last-Minute Makeover

Those interested in taking the ACT can click here to register.

