VIDEO: Media conference held for Jackson woman ID’d in 40+ year cold case

The Ontario Provinial Police held a media conference Wednesday to discuss Jewell ‘Lalla’ Langford, who was for the last few decades known only has the “Nation River Lady.”

Her body was discovered near the Highway 417 bridge near the Town of Casselman, between Ottawa and Montreal, on May 3, 1975.

With the hard work from Canadian law enforcement and what is believed to be the first case in Canada of this nature to identify human remains through Forensic Genealogy, her body was identified.

A man named Rodney Nichols, aged 81 years, is also charged with murder. He was living in Hollywood, Florida.

