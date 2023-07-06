Zollie’s Shop & Studio opens in south Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new business recently opened in south Jackson.

Zollie’s Shop and Studio just opened in late May in the Bemis area.

They offer “Sip and Paint,” art classes, an open art studio, and a gift shop.

Zollie’s Studio is a place where you can come to relax and be creative! No art experience is required.

“They are actually acrylic paint parties. So I walk you through it step by step, the background, then we chalk on or draw on the rest of it. It’s fun art, not fine art. So it’s a good time,” said Kelsey Dixon, the owner of Zollie’s Shop and Studio.

Whether you’re planning a friends night out, church or corporate event, date night, or even if you just need some “you” time, they have you covered!

“This is a woman-owned business so…it’s just something I’ve enjoyed my whole life ever since I was a little girl. So I enjoy bringing that creative flow to other people in the area and bring people together in the area,” Dixon said.

Inside, you will also find items from local artists, like candles, macrame, hats, soaps and more.

Shop and “pick-a-project” are open on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Check out Zollie’s event calendar, kids’ camp, & private parties tabs on their website!

You can also find them on Facebook.

