A Few Afternoon Storms Today, Severe Weather Possible Saturday

Friday Weather Update:

Good morning everyone as we are seeing some scattered areas of drizzle in and around the viewing area this morning. Becoming partly sunny mid to late morning with a few scattered storms popping in the afternoon. Any storms that manage to develop will quickly fall apart around dark.

TODAY:

Partly sunny with a few isolated storms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

TONIGHT:

Storms will fizzle out around dark with skies becoming partly cloudy and lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

SATURDAY:

Severe weather will become possible by Saturday morning. A low level southerly flow of very moist air will enter the picture overnight as winds shift back from the south. Winds aloft will increase over the area by tomorrow morning. Showers and storms will become numerous over the area by mid morning. A few storms could be strong or severe lasting into the early afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 80s. Chance of rain at 80% with southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

TIMING:

A couple of complexes of storms will likely get going overnight to our northwest. Mid level winds should start to drive some storms into west Tennessee by around sunrise. Storms will likely move into northwest Tennessee by around 7 am and continue through the heart of the viewing area by around 8-10 am to near the Tennessee river and areas south from around 10 am through early Noon.

The main threat with the storms will be localized flooding, damaging gusty winds, and large hail. The tornado threat is low but we certainly can’t rule out a brief tornado. Everyone in the area should remain aware of the weather this weekend.

Sunday will bring some additional rounds of potential severe storms mainly south of I-40. Stay with the WBBJ 7 Weather Team for the latest updates into the weekend. For weather on the go, be sure to download our WBBJ 7 News and Weather App.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

