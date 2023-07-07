Annual Tomato Festival returns to West Tennessee this month

RIPLEY, Tenn. — The 39th Annual Lauderdale County Tomato Festival is coming up on July 14 & 15.







Presented by the Lauderdale Chamber/Economic & Community Development, the yearly event offers a variety of events to enjoy while celebrating local tomato growers.

This year’s event will feature live music, a children’s parade, a petting zoo, the Tomato Festival Idol, a 5K run/walk, a car and truck show, a tomato contest and more.

The Tomato Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day at Ripley City Park, located at 200 Mary Roberts Drive.

Click here for more information or call (731) 635-9541.

