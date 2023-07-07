Back-to-school shopping event held in Selmer

SELMER, Tenn. — The McNairy County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism hosted a “First Friday” event in Selmer for back to school shopping.

Back-to-school shopping event held in Selmer (2)

Back-to-school shopping event held in Selmer (1)

Several local businesses took part in the event, extending their business hours for parents and students to get an early start on back-to-school shopping for the upcoming school year.

The event also included live music at Rockabilly Park and several food trucks were available to grab a bite to eat.

“We have over 25 businesses. Tonight, we actually have five food trucks. All of our eateries are staying open later. It’s just a real good economic impact for our community,” said Jessica Huff, the Executive Director of Tourism for the McNairy County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism.

Huff says this event is held on the first Friday of every month and the big back to school bash will be held on July 21.

Find more local news here.