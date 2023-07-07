Betty Lee Mekeel, age 75, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Haywood County Community Hospital in Brownsville, TN. All services are under the direction of the Brownsville Funeral Home.

Betty was born on July 3, 1947, in Watertown, NY, to the late Leo Bolio and Elizabeth Sheitz Bolio. She graduated from Adams Center Adams Central High School in 1966. She worked as a machinist at Northland Electric for nearly 40 years. Betty was a member of the Three Mile Bay United Methodist Church in Three Mile Bay, NY, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She loved to cook, bake and decorate cakes, and she enjoyed reading romance novels. Betty was always very proud to be a mother of twins and was a member of the “Mothers of Multiples” club in the 1990s.

Betty was preceded in death by her first husband Charles Horning and by her second husband of 37 years, Richard Mekeel, as well as her two brothers, Frederick Bolio and Donald (Charlie) Bolio.

She is survived by her daughter Amanda Page (Brandon) of Brownsville, TN, and her son Jonathon Mekeel (Tenisha) of Chaumont, NY.

Betty leaves the legacy of her five beloved grandchildren, Lucas, Aaron, and Grace Page. Melody and Caden Mekeel.

The family is honoring her wishes for cremation, and a small graveside service is being planned for the spring in Chaumont, NY.

