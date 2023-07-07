Crown Winery series helps guests whine down

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — An event hosted by Crown Winery in Humboldt is helping guests whine down after a long week.

During the months of May and October, the Crown Winery hosts a concert series featuring different live bands every Friday while enjoying their fine wines.

“People reserve a table to be able to sit and enjoy the music. We make pizzas and just kind of enjoy a fun night together,” said Dawn Fallert, the owner of the Crown Winery.

In order to attend, guests must reserve a table in advance via their website.

Fallert says it doesn’t cost anything to reserve a table and they do this in order to regulate the amount of people that come to the event to avoid overcrowding.

“You know, we got to a point where we were having too many people and then that’s not as fun when you have to wait in line and are expecting pizza and can’t get a pizza and that kind of thing. So that’s primarily why we do the table reservations is just so we can put as many people as possible at the right size tables,” Fallert said.

The Crown Winery is almost halfway through their Wine Down summer series. Fallert says they’ve sold out every night they held this event.

“So far this year everyone has been wanting to come out. Even last week during the heat warning we had last week, we still had a sold out crowd with like 16 people on the wait list,” Fallert said.

Friday night’s featured music was by Jackson’s Hubtet.

They specialize in playing a mixture of blues, jazz, R&B, pop, soul, and country from the 1940s to present.

They frequently play at many venues around West Tennessee.

The next Wine Down will be July 21 featuring the band Blue Eyed Sun.

Find more news out of Gibson County here.