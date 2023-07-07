Few Stray Showers Tonight, Storms Likely on Saturday!

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

We are tracking a few weak storms this afternoon south of I-40. They should taper off this evening and expect a mostly dry night after sunset. Rain showers will return late in the morning Saturday and storms will be likely in the afternoon with gusty winds being the main threat. We are under a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather. Some large hail cannot be ruled out but tornadoes are not expected. The showers and storms should stay away for most of us on Sunday into Monday next week. We will have the latest timing on what you can expect this weekend coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Friday was a mostly dry day but we did have some storms develop along a stalled out boundary near Mississippi. Skies were partly cloudy on Friday and the winds will come out of the northeast helping to keep the humidity down a tad as well. Friday highs reached the upper 80s and Friday night lows will fall down to the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND:

Another storm system will look to impact our weather for the upcoming weekend. The forecast is a little challenging given the nature of the system but we are expecting rain and storm chances Saturday before quieting down by Sunday afternoon. The rain and storms will likely come in a few waves. We will be under the warm sector on Saturday afternoon and that could lead to a some gusty storms with the potential of a few of them being strong or severe.

There will be another chance some a line of storms to develop in the evening/night as the cold front passes by. These storms also could be a bit gusty so please stay weather aware this weekend if you outdoor plans. We are not expecting significant severe weather or tornadoes but plenty of lightning, small hail and gusty winds look to be in play. The showers and storm chances look to continue on Sunday but most of the storms on Sunday will be in our southern counties near the Mississippi and Alabama borders.

Highs this weekend look to be in the mid 80s with lows lingering in the mid to upper 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and the winds will come out of the southwest or west for the first half of the weekend. The winds will shift sometime during the day on Sunday back to the northwest behind the frontal boundary. Some of the showers may continue Sunday morning depending on how far the front makes it before it decides to stall out. We should see a nice Sunday evening with the sun returning.

NEXT WEEK:

Things should start to dry out for the beginning of the work week. Tuesday looks to be a mostly sunny and dry day although we can never 100% rule out a shower it seems during the month of July due to the high humidity and heat. Highs on Monday will stay in the mid 80s but we should warm back up to around 90° on Tuesday. The winds will come out of the north on Monday before transitioning back to the southwest for Tuesday and Wednesday. The next system will approach in the middle of the week and that could bring around round of storms and showers for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the middle of the week will be back into the 90s from the southwest winds.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to stay near normal this weekend behind the late week cold front, that will try to keep the heat in check. There is a chance for showers and storm each day this weekend. Overall our severe weather threat will be low, but things could be a bit intense at times on Saturday. Be sure to stay weather aware just in case a few storms become strong. We need the rain as the drought situation is slowly becoming an issue across West Tennessee. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13