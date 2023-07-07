First Friday Art Walk held in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The First Friday Art Walk returned to downtown Jackson.





Local artists showed off and sold their artwork at several businesses in the Hub City’s newly designated Arts District, including the LIFT, the Carnegie, the Ned, Grubb’s Grocery, and the Grounded Plant Company.

Among the artists showcasing their work was 16-year-old Early College High student James Mullikin.

Mullikin told us, coming from a family of artists, he has been creating art since he was eight-years-old.

He says his dad is his main inspiration.

Mullikin says creating art is a good way for him to apply himself creatively and create something to be proud of.

He told us how he feels about the Art Walk.

“It is an absolute blessing. I feel like the arts is sort of how cities like this, they thrive, they survive off of the creativity of the people. And it just creates such a good environment for the city. And I just feel like having an outlet for people to express themselves like this is one of the most important things you can have,” Mullikin said.

Mullikin said he is not only selling pieces he has already created, but also commissions.

He says he can draw anything from pets, to people and landscapes.

The Art Walk is also an exciting time for local businesses in the downtown area to show off what they have for sell as well while helping local artists in our community.

Local business owner Lisa Garner says as an artist herself, she believes it is important to support local artists.

“We do have a lot of work from locals in the shop and then some from just people all over. But yeah, artists in its making is central to my business, so of course I love things like this and would love more people in the community to come and support and see what’s going on,” Garner said.

The Art Walk is held on the first Friday of every month through November.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.