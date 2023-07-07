Hub City Health Expo educates students on health, wellness

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local youth got a chance to learn more about health.









The Hub City Youth Health Expo took place at North Parkway Middle School, giving students a chance to participate in physical activities and demonstrations that promote wellness and a healthy lifestyle.

There were also educational sessions, vender booths, free giveaways, and lunch.

“The theme of today is ‘nothing for us without us’ which means that we need to bring our youth to the table in everything that we do. We have to guide them and teach them and let them have a voice,” said Bridgett Parham, the Recreational Manager in the City of Jackson.

The Hub City Youth Health Expo is hosted by the Jackson Recreation and Parks Department in partnership with Sisters With Aspiring Goals, or SWAG, and the Jackson-Madison County School System.

