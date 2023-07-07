Jackson Devil Dogs donate toys for second year

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization gave back to Le Bonheur Children’s Outpatient Center.







The Military Order of the Devil Dogs Master Sgt. Troy Mitchell, Pound 383 of Jackson, made a visit to the center to donate hundreds of toys.

This is the second year that the organization has donated toys to Le Bonheur.

Devil Dogs Pound Keeper Andy Vistrand thanked everyone who played a part in making these donations possible.

“We are absolutely honored to be able to do this, and I’d like to point out today we are actually accompanied by Ms. Kelly Mitchell. Kelly has allowed us to use her husband’s namesake for this organization. Ironically enough, her children have actually been patients here at Le Bonheur. So this thing has really come full circle,” Vistrand said.

This is one of many fundraisers the organization is a part of.

