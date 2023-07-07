Funeral service for Leavon Hall, age 81, will be Monday, July 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Browns Chapel MB Church.

Burial will follow in Browns Chapel MB Church Cemetery.

Mr. Hall died Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation will be Monday, July 10, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM.

Mr. Hall will lie-in-state Monday, July 10, 2023 at Browns Chapel MB Church from 10:30 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.