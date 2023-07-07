Marvin Ferge

1962 – 2023

Marvin Wayne Ferge, age 61, resident of Saulsbury, Tennessee and

husband of Barbara Ferge, departed this life Wednesday evening, July 5,

2023 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville, Tennessee.

Marvin was born March 27, 1962 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of

Helen Kee Conner and the late James Marvin Ferge. He was a member of

Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Whiteville, Tennessee and was employed in

drywall construction for many years. Marvin loved spending time with his

family, especially his grandchildren, and talking to his mother on the phone

every morning. He enjoyed reading his Bible, drinking coffee, hunting and

fishing.

Mr. Ferge is survived by his wife, Barbara Ferge; two daughters, Crystal

Smith (Kenneth) and Ashley Plunkett (Christopher); two sons, Johnathan

Ferge (Kassie) and Scotty Ferge (Mandy); his mother, Helen Kee Conner;

his stepmother, Ruth Kee (Raymond); two sisters, Selena Humphrey

(Darren) and Melissa Ferge; his brother, Charles Ferge (Mallory); fifteen

grandchildren, Taylor Ferge, Nathan Plunkett, Parker Plunkett, Jodi

Plunkett, Mason Plunkett, Kali Plunkett, Chandler Plunkett, Courtney

Ferge, Allen Ferge, Layne Ferge, Clint Jeter, Waylon Ferge, J.R. Ferge,

Kinley Henry and Kassie Smith; his great-granddaughter, Makenslee King;

one great-grandchild on the way and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Jack

Conner and his grandson, Jackson Plunkett.

A visitation for Mr. Ferge will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Tuesday, July 11,

2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will

be at 2 P.M. Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at

Oakland with Bro. David Peace, pastor of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church,

officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Mt. Moriah

Cemetery at Whiteville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Donnie Gammell, James

Jackson, Nick Jackson, Corey Doyle, Brian Kennedy, Shane Jackson,

Timmy Pittman, John Goodman, Little Corey Doyle and K.C. Smith.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at

www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.