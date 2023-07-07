Marvin Ferge
Marvin Ferge
1962 – 2023
Marvin Wayne Ferge, age 61, resident of Saulsbury, Tennessee and
husband of Barbara Ferge, departed this life Wednesday evening, July 5,
2023 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville, Tennessee.
Marvin was born March 27, 1962 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of
Helen Kee Conner and the late James Marvin Ferge. He was a member of
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Whiteville, Tennessee and was employed in
drywall construction for many years. Marvin loved spending time with his
family, especially his grandchildren, and talking to his mother on the phone
every morning. He enjoyed reading his Bible, drinking coffee, hunting and
fishing.
Mr. Ferge is survived by his wife, Barbara Ferge; two daughters, Crystal
Smith (Kenneth) and Ashley Plunkett (Christopher); two sons, Johnathan
Ferge (Kassie) and Scotty Ferge (Mandy); his mother, Helen Kee Conner;
his stepmother, Ruth Kee (Raymond); two sisters, Selena Humphrey
(Darren) and Melissa Ferge; his brother, Charles Ferge (Mallory); fifteen
grandchildren, Taylor Ferge, Nathan Plunkett, Parker Plunkett, Jodi
Plunkett, Mason Plunkett, Kali Plunkett, Chandler Plunkett, Courtney
Ferge, Allen Ferge, Layne Ferge, Clint Jeter, Waylon Ferge, J.R. Ferge,
Kinley Henry and Kassie Smith; his great-granddaughter, Makenslee King;
one great-grandchild on the way and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Jack
Conner and his grandson, Jackson Plunkett.
A visitation for Mr. Ferge will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Tuesday, July 11,
2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will
be at 2 P.M. Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at
Oakland with Bro. David Peace, pastor of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church,
officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Mt. Moriah
Cemetery at Whiteville.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Donnie Gammell, James
Jackson, Nick Jackson, Corey Doyle, Brian Kennedy, Shane Jackson,
Timmy Pittman, John Goodman, Little Corey Doyle and K.C. Smith.
Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at
www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.