McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: Insidious: The Red Door

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Sony’s & Blumhouse’s Insidious: The Red Door.

Josh Lambert heads east to drop his son, Dalton, off at school. However, Dalton’s college dream soon becomes a living nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both.

The movie is available in theaters.

