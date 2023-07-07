Mugshots : Madison County : 7/06/23 – 7/07/23

Ashley Thomas Ashley Thomas: False identification, resisting stop/arrest

Bunnie Dickerson Bunnie Dickerson: Criminal trespass

Corey Jenkins Corey Jenkins: Shoplifting/theft of property, criminal impersonation

Gregory King Gregory King: Shoplifting/theft of property, criminal impersonation

Jeffrey Marchbanks Jeffrey Marchbanks: Aggravated domestic assault



Julio Avilez Julio Avilez: Driving while unlicensed

Keshay Fitzgerald Keshay Fitzgerald: Violation of probation

Rochell Triplett Rochell Triplett: Aggravated assault

Roger Neal Roger Neal: Simple domestic assault

Trutez Taylor Trutez Taylor: Shoplifting/theft of property

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/06/23 and 7 a.m. on 7/07/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.