Mugshots : Madison County : 7/06/23 – 7/07/23
Ashley Thomas
Ashley Thomas: False identification, resisting stop/arrest
Bunnie Dickerson
Bunnie Dickerson: Criminal trespass
Corey Jenkins
Corey Jenkins: Shoplifting/theft of property, criminal impersonation
Gregory King
Gregory King: Shoplifting/theft of property, criminal impersonation
Jeffrey Marchbanks
Jeffrey Marchbanks: Aggravated domestic assault
Julio Avilez
Julio Avilez: Driving while unlicensed
Keshay Fitzgerald
Keshay Fitzgerald: Violation of probation
Rochell Triplett
Rochell Triplett: Aggravated assault
Roger Neal
Roger Neal: Simple domestic assault
Trutez Taylor
Trutez Taylor: Shoplifting/theft of property
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/06/23 and 7 a.m. on 7/07/23.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.