Shelley Jo Hughes

1982 – 2023

Shelley Jo Hughes, age 41, resident of Somerville, Tennessee,

departed this life Friday, June 16, 2023.

Shelley Jo was born March 10, 1982 in Somerville, the daughter

of Anita Fay Rogers Hughes and the late Larry Joe Hughes. She

graduated from Fayette Ware High School and enjoyed painting,

drawing, writing, softball, four-wheeler riding, hunting, fishing and

racing.

Shelley Jo is survived by her beloved mother, Anita Rogers

Hughes; her beloved aunt, Camille Rogers (MilMil); two sisters,

Carol Hughes Mason (Craig) of Abilene, TX and Marie Hughes of

Oakland, TN; her nieces and nephews, Blake Vann, Kevin Mason,

Makenzi Guerra (Noel), Kara Mason, Landon Hughes, Karly

Mason, Kenedi Alston and Kylie Alston; and two great-nieces,

Naomi Rose Guerra and Alayna Guerra.

In addition to her beloved father, she was preceded in death by

her grandparents, Dolores and Fay Rogers, James “Buddy” and

Willie Mae Hughes, and her granny, Vera Doris Mitchell.

Funeral Services for Shelley Jo will be held at 11 A.M. Sunday,

July 9, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Interment will be private. A visitation for Shelley will be from 10 to

11 A.M. Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel

at Oakland.

