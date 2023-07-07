Two Milan officers get ‘locked up’ during fundraiser

MILAN, Tenn. — In an heartwarming display of community support, the Milan Police Department organized a unique fundraising event at the Walmart in Milan to benefit Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

School Resource Officer Dominique Moore volunteered to be “Locked Up” in a makeshift jail inside of the store.

Many of the shoppers that were moved by his dedication to help the children donated to this great cause.

“Every donation counts. Whether it’s a quarter, a dollar, five dollars, or whatever it is. The city is very supportive of it. Obviously, we appreciate Walmart for allowing us to do it. It’s pretty fun. We enjoy doing it,” Moore said.

Officer Moore says that this is something that he loves to do and loves to give back.

“It gets better every year. A couple of people were talking about doing a dunk tank and things like that. Anyway to help the PD, Walmart, and the community just bond like we are doing now is just fun, man,” Moore said.

This fundraiser served as a shining example of how a united community can come together to support a cause that touches the lives of many.

“Thank you guys for participating in this. Anyway we can make it better contact the Milan PD. Come up with ideas obviously if they are fun and safe. We definitely appreciate you guys for participating in this. Thank you so much,” Moore said.

Officer Moore says that they have been doing this fundraiser for a little over 10 years now.

