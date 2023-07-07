TWRA releases July 4th holiday, Operation Dry Water boating report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — No fatal boating-related accidents occurred in the state over the four-day July 4th holiday/Operation Dry Water weekend, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirms.

Operation Dry Water, which is a three-day period of increased enforcement and education about the dangers of impaired boating, takes place around one of the busiest times of boating activity in the year.

According to TWRA, during this time, there were nine serious injury accidents across the state, as well as nine reports of property damage incidents.

A press release states that TWRA boating officers made 28 alcohol-related boating under the influence arrests, along with three drug-related BUI arrests.

With a total of 31 BUI reports, the TWRA says this is six more than reported last year during this period.

The release says officers checked close to 3,400 vessels, and issued 555 written warnings and 351 verbal warnings, which were mostly due to marine events and compliance issues.

On small streams and rivers, TWRA says officers checked close to 2,600 kayaks and canoes, which resulted in 21 citations. According to the release, eight simple possession citations were issued, as well as three littering citations.

The TWRA confirms the state’s 15th boating-related fatality this year occurred on the morning of July 6, on East Tennessee’s Boone Lake in Washington County. According to the release, this compares to 16 boating fatalities at this same time last year.

The TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement Division compiled this year’s holiday statistics after receiving reports from the agency’s four regions.

The TWRA recently held a press conference to discuss changes to BUI laws in the state. Click here to view.

