TWRA Weekly Fishing Forecast

NOTE – The TWRA wants to build a comprehensive report each week of the state’s lakes. If you do not see a report for your favorite lake and you are someone who can provide a report, please contact us at Ask.TWRA@tn.gov and provide us with your contact information.

Boone Reservoir – 7-2-23

Forecast Contributor – Richard Markland, Region 4 Fisheries Technician

Reservoir Conditions– Reservoir elevation is 1381.94. The water temperature is 78* degrees. Water clarity 5’-10’ visibility.

Bass– Fishing is good. Largemouth, Spots and Smallmouth are being caught on deep crankbaits or small shad like baits, spinnerbaits, Ned rigs, plastic finesse worms, soft jerk baits, creature baits, jigs by fishing along rocky points, standing brush or around docks.

Crappie– Fishing is Fair. Some keeper fish have been caught in the Knob Creek area using live minnows or Bobby Garland baits.

Striped Bass/Hybrid Bass– Fishing is good. Most of the fish are being caught around Davis Dock up to Bluff City area on Holston side and Watauga Flats area casting spoons or trolling live shad or trout 20-30’. Some have been caught on topwater back in the creeks or on main channel, starting to see some topwater action in the evenings.

Sunfish– Fishing is good – Fishing from fishing piers at Wingdeer Park using crickets, worms.

Chickamauga Lake – 7-6-23

Forecast Contributor – Billy Wheat, Follow on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/ riprapfishingadventures and www.riprapfishing.net

The good news is the water has been running up in the day when the water is not running the grass bite is there for you with a Senko, big worm and swim jig. If you like to punch grass or flip grass that is great as well. I saw some bluegill bedding today so that wacky rig and frog works well in the skinny water. When the current kicks on a big crankbait, flutter spoon, Carolina Rig, Swimbait, Neko Rig worm and a football jig can be great. But as always, we know that Hair Jig fires them up and catches big ones. If it’s a tough bite the dropshot and Scrounger are getting it done. Water temperature is 80-84. Water level is full.

Dale Hollow – 7-5-23

Forecast Contributor – Will Schibig, Region III Creel Clerk

Reservoir Conditions-

Lake elevation remains around 648’. Dale Hollow Dam generates on average 2,000 cfs per day. The water temperature averages 80 degrees reservoir wide, with cooler temps being found in the headwaters of the Obey River. Water clarity averages 7’ unless affected by wake or flooding. The moon is waning this week and will be at half power for this weekend’s night bite. Be cautious of other boaters and be safe on the water.

Bass- Fishing is slow. There’s a decent topwater bite for smallmouth from sunrise to 9am. Anglers can catch a half-a-dozen fish on spooks in deep water over bait balls. Once the sun comes up, anglers will need to target bass in 25-40 FOW around grass and drop-offs. Finesse presentations like Ned rigs, drop-shot or hair jigs work best.

Crappie– Fishing is slow. Anglers can catch crappie, utilizing front-facing sonar, over grass or brush in 20-30 FOW. Trolling small crankbaits over grass and flats at the same depth is producing bigger fish. The night light bite is slowing, but you can still catch a few crappie with it according to reports.

Walleye- Fishing is great. The day-time trolling bite is still hot. Anglers are catching quality fish trolling crankbaits and night-crawler harnesses over flats near a drop-off in 25-40 FOW.

Trout- Fishing is good. The trout bite is producing mostly this year’s stocked 12-17’’ rainbow trout around the lower end of the reservoir. Troll crankbaits and spoons from 25-40’ around river and creek channels from Holly Creek to the dam.

Redear Sunfish- Fishing is slow. Some big shellcrackers have been showing up in 10-20’ while anglers are targeting other species. They’re being caught while trolling nightcrawler harnesses or night fishing around lights. To target them, try fishing the bottom with worms around grass or gravel flats in 20 FOW.

Douglas Lake – 6-22-23

Forecast Contributor Brad Burkhart – Follow on Facebook

Offshore fishing is in full swing. Gone are the days of running the banks and catching them good. You can still put fish in the boat fishing shallow, but you definitely have to work at it and be choosey where you decide to fish.

Off the bank the zone right now is 28-30’. The best way to target them is a football jig or Carolina rig. You can still catch them on a spoon or hair jig also but it’s an early morning thing.

Pay close attention to the generation schedule as it can make for a great day or a long one.

FYI, the more you ride or scan these deep fish the less likely they are to bite. So, if you do ride them, give them a bit and come back or just pull up and start fishing. Good luck! And God Bless!!

Brad Burkhart @bradburkhartprofishing

Fall Creek Falls – 6-6-23

Forecast Contributor – Region 3 Fisheries Staff.

Lake Conditions- Lake is being maintained at typical summer pool. Surface water temperature is 78°F and water clarity is 5 ft near the headwaters and 15 ft at the dam. Ten automatic fish feeders are currently in use from the dam to the lakeside cabins and boat dock. Threadfin Shad and Golden Shiners were recently stocked as forage.

Largemouth Bass: Fishing is good. Several bass are being caught using soft plastics and swimbaits mimicking minnows and Bluegill. Most bass are being caught near the bank along structure and near spawning beds and average 12-14 inches, but a few 3–4-pound fish are also being reported. Daily bass creel limit is 10 fish per day and only 1 (one) over 16 inches may be harvested.

Bluegill and Redear Sunfish: Fishing is great. Anglers are catching lots of Bluegill and Redear up to and over ten inches using redworms, nightcrawlers, and crickets. The Bluegill and Redear spawn is well underway. Anglers targeting coves and flats in 5-15 ft of water are doing particularly well. Daily Bluegill/Redear (in combination) creel limit is 10 per day, no length limit.

Catfish: Fishing is good. Channel Catfish are being caught using night crawlers, chicken livers, and hotdogs along the bank especially near the automatic fish feeders. Anglers are having success using Carolina-style rigs early morning, evening, and through the night. Daily catfish creel limit is 5 per day, 16-inch minimum length limit.

Crappie: Fishing is great. Some nice fish are being caught near brush, artificial structure, and the boat dock using small swim baits and minnows. There is no creel or length limit on crappie at Fall Creek Falls Lake.

Hiwassee River – 5-18-23

Forecast Contributor – Justin Spaulding, Region 3 Trout Biologist.

River Conditions- Dry conditions across the valley have led to reduced flows at almost every reservoir as they try to fill up for the summer. There have been several days where water temperatures have approached or exceeded 70 °F. These periods of warmer water tend to be in the late afternoon and will make for a slow bite. TVA has been providing a longer pulse with 2 generators in the middle of the day which has helped a lot to keep temperatures cooler. Overall, the low water conditions make for great wading, but be sure to keep an eye on the rocks for rising water because releases are always subject to change.

Trout are stocked from the Powerhouse down to 411 on a rotational basis at least twice per month.

Trout- Despite the warmer water, fishing has been good. We are seeing folks with 30-50 fish days and hear about even better. Trout are being caught consistently as far down as 411. If you are not having luck at a spot, don’t hesitate to hop in the truck and try a new spot. We are stocking around 11 miles of tailwater and there are dozens of access areas. The dry fly bite has been very strong with Isonychias and Sulphurs in size 12 or 14. You’ll know when it’s time to be fishing a dry. Otherwise, you will need streamers and nymphs. Power bait and worms are effective as ever for those that can keep them in the strike zone. Black and yellow spinners have been doing the trick. In between pulses, seek out deep or flowing water.

Hiwassee River below Appalachia Powerhouse – 7-6-23

Forecast Contributor- Tic Smith/Southeastern Anglers Guide Service

Water Temperature – 60 to 64 degrees during generation.

Water Clarity – clear

Water Level – mostly 2 generator releases during the week. 0 generators from 7am to 10am on Saturdays and Sundays. Be sure to check the TVA website for lake levels and release schedules.

Hatches

Blue Wing Olives in the afternoon (#18 and #20)

Caddis in the morning #14 to #18

Isonychia all day #10 to #12

Terrestrials – beetles, hoppers and ants all day

Nymphs – standard pheasant tails with or without beads #12 to #18

Small streamers effective all day.

Normandy Lake – 6-22-23

Forecast Contributor Captain Jake Davis – midsouthbassguide.com – Follow on Facebook

Normandy continued producing some nice fish. Crankbaits, Texas Rigs or Tightline Jigs have been our go to as the shad spawn is starting again. We found several really nice bass using Crankbaits at the end of points in 3 to 8 feet of water. Walleye can be caught trolling crankbaits or drifting minnows/crawler harnesses on flats and in the river. I’m being told the Crappie are doing good, you can catch them around brush in the river and standing timber.

Keep an eye on the habitat that TWRA and TN Bass Nation put out the last couple years Water temperatures range from 80 to 85 degrees. Please wear your life vest all the time while on the water. Give me a call to book your trip, Springtime fishing is the best on Normandy.

Norris Lake – 5-30-23

Forecast Contributor – Paul Shaw, Norris Creel Clerk.

Water Temp Surface temperatures are 77 to 80 degrees. It’s warmer in the protected coves and late in the day, as is expected.

Water Clarity: 4 to 6 feet, good color.

Water Elevation: 1,016.0 feet (midnight) The elevation has held steady for several weeks due to little rainfall. The all-day rain on Saturday in the upper watershed contributed little to the inflow from the Powell and Clinch rivers. Check the free TVA Lake Info app for daily elevations, predictions, and flow rates.

Largemouth Bass: Many are either spawning or can be expected to be spawning in coming days. Willow leaf spinners, jerk baits, Carolina-rigged lizards on the bottom. Topwater action was slower. Less than 10 feet early. Night and early morning fishing is best.

Smallmouth Bass: Fair. Fish drop-offs and transition zone structure for post-spawn fish. Slow-rolled spinners at night on moderate sloped rock banks, drop shot rigs, pig ’n jigs, as well as medium running crankbaits or soft jerk baits have taken some on the points and drop-offs.

Walleye: Lower end fish are hitting alewives at night along the shorelines where alewife are spawning. Night fishing is best on Zara Spooks and Pups, Shad Raps, snagged alewife or shad cast to the banks. Vertical jigging under lights has been slower than casting snagged baitfish (alewife or shad) to the banks at night. Lake spawn fish are best off red clay shorelines.

Shellcrackers: Good at the base of brush, button bushes, or downed timber. Mill Creek, Lost Creek, Poor Land Creek, some in Sycamore Creek. Red worms, night crawlers, wax worms, small minnows, small spinners. Fish less than 10 feet deep, on the bottom near brush where they are spawning. There have been some good-sized shellcrackers taken over the past week.

Crappie: Moderate in the early morning hours in the head of the major creek embayments in brushy coves where they are spawning. Productive areas are Sycamore Creek and the mouth of Little Sycamore Creek, the back of Lost Creek, the upper reaches of Cove Creek, and upper Davis Creek in the coves near the cemetery boat ramp and old road, and Doaks Creek behind the marina. Use the standard fare: shiners or tuffy minnows tightlined to 10-15 feet near brush, Bobby Garland-type jigs under floats or tightlined in brush; Popeye jigs tipped with tuffy minnows.

Striped Bass: Stripers are moving downstream from the rivers and heads of the larger creeks. On the main body, the Loyston and Lost Creek section, and the forks of the rivers (point 9) have produced some on drift line or tightline method with alewife or shad as bait. At dawn, if you see breaking fish, cast Zara Spooks or Pups or lead head jigs to the breaks.

Bluegill: Spawning bluegill are in the flats near brush or stumps, or along creek bed shelves at about 10 feet, bottom depth. Cast crickets, red worms, or (last choice) nightcrawlers to the nests, on the bottom. Some very nice bluegills have been caught over the past few days. The spring spawn typically occurs during the week prior to the full moon. Throughout the summer, look for bluegill spawns to occur the week leading to the full moons.

Percy Priest – 7-6-23

Forecast Contributor Brian Carper – briancarper.com – Follow on Facebook

The summer heat is definitely here! With the hot temperatures the lake has risen to the mid 80’s. The bass are still concentrating on points, humps and ledges throughout the lake in 8ft-20ft. Deep crankbaits, jigs, Texas rig worms and drop shots have been productive. The lake has come up a bit from the recent rains. which is good because it creates a little current in the channel. The crappie have been biting well in brush piles 13ft-20ft. Live minnows have been the most successful now that the water is in mid-80’s.

For more information or Book your trip today at www.briancarper.com

Pickwick – 7-6-23

Forecast Contributor Tyler Finley – Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ tyler.finley.750

Hot temperatures are moving bass all over the lake right now. The large summertime schools are beginning to disperse and head towards shallow grass and deeper areas in search of oxygen. There are still fish to be caught out of the large school but there is just not as many schools. To have a successful day on the water this week you will need to target grass bars up the river and main river ledges. Bass will be caught on a big swimbait and jig. I prefer a lighter bait for grass and a 3/4 or larger weight for offshore fishing. Good luck!

Reelfoot Lake – 6-12-23

Forecast Contributor – Brent Callicott

Water levels slowly dropping in Reelfoot Lake with a low Mississippi River and lack of rainfall. The Mississippi River has a lot to do with water levels in Reelfoot Lake because of the water table. The river being just a mile to two miles from the banks of Reelfoot Lake.

We were able to be at or above average on rain for this time of year recently, but the pattern lately has been dryer than normal.

So, Reelfoot Lake water temps continue to rise but the recent cool down will cause the water to drop a few degrees through say today. Upper 70’s, low 80’s are right now.

Watercolors continue to get that summer look. Usually at this time of year as the water temps rise and air temp rise, watercolors change and get thicker with greenish and brownish tint.

Oxygen levels are usually ok but if we go longer periods of time without fresh water, things change and not for the best.

Reelfoot Lake continues to drop everyday little by little. Despite that and water qualities dropping some, the Bluegill bite remains tops. Then following close by is the Catfish bite. Bass would be third and Crappie last. In the last couple of years, the Bluegill bite has gone well into the June month and some through July.

Crickets and Wax Worms best choice of bait. Look for a few leftover beds as well as fish Cypress Trees that shows signs of the small roots that are at the edge of the water levels. These areas are cleaned off and white looking. Bluegill beds also put off a certain smell and once you experience that smell you won’t forget it.

Catfish are being caught a variety of ways both with Yo Yo-s and rod and reel.

Bass still best around some trees and certain lily pad patches. Some seed moss showing up and that is usually another good place to start with certain weed less topwater baits

Overall, going into July, August, September, the bite may or usually might slow down but if we end up with on and off rains and a cooler summer, this may change things. The key is some summer rain and cooler than normal days.

But one thing for sure, usually a Bluegill, Catfish or Bass bite is possible in the heat of the summer.

Tellico River and Tributary Streams 6-15-23

Forecast Contributor- Cody Fischer, https://www.facebook.com/ tellico.outfitters

Current Streamflow: 89 cfs

Water Temps: Low 60s

Hatches: Yellow Sally stoneflies, Cahills mayflies, Sulphur mayflies, Golden stone flies, Salmon flies, Tan midges

Hot flies: Elk hair caddis, Neversink caddis, Klinkhammer, Parachute Adams, Chubby Chernobyl, Pat’s rubber legs, Rainbow warrior, Frenchie, Quill perdigon

We could use a good shot of rain like most streams in Tennessee right now, but thankfully, water temps are very good at the moment. Daytime highs and overnight lows have been cooler than normal, keeping water temps in the safe zone for trout on most of the river. Concentrate your efforts from Bald River confluence upstream to the NC State Line. You can probably still find trout on the Tellico downstream of Bald River, but water temps are likely pushing up into the mid or upper 60s, so if you plan to release your catch, move further upstream.

The Tellico, Citico and tributaries are all excellent right now albeit some of the lower gradient tributaries like North and Bald, are getting pretty skinny and the trout will be more skittish than at normal stream levels. A dry dropper is your best bet for gently laying out flies with the least chance of spooking your target. A dry fly in the size 14-16 range and a similarly sized, lightly weighted or unweighted dropper is your best option on the tributaries.

Dry/dropper is also an excellent choice for the Tellico and Citico, although you will still have plenty of luck on a nymph rig, especially if you are euro nymphing in the faster runs and pocket water.

There is a chance for rain this afternoon and a decent chance all next week so hopefully that will be enough to get stream flows back up to normal level. Either way, air temps will continue to be cooler than normal throughout this week and next, so we shouldn’t see water temps degrade too much.

Tims Ford – 6-22-23

Forecast Contributor Captain Jake Davis – Follow on Facebook

Early morning is seeing some great topwater action. Sped Craws, Crankbaits, and Jigs around cover are a good as well. We continued to catch fish spread out on secondary points and around brush piles. Best lures have been Tightline Mussel Crawler jigs tipped with Twin Tail grub. Texas Rigged creature baits, produced as well. Stripe and rock fish are still can be found off points, on river channel bends with bucktail jigs, swimbaits and live bait.

Lake temperatures are between 81 and 83.5 degrees and the lake level is basically at summer pool. Please wear your life vest all the time while on the water and watch for floating logs as the water rises… Give me a call to book your trip, Early summer morning fishing can be really good on Tims

Watts Bar Reservoir – June 24th – June 28th, 2023

Forecast Contributor – Nathan Rogers, Region III Creel Clerk

The weather was cloudy and rainy throughout the weekend with a heavy thunderstorm hitting the area Sunday. Temperatures were around mid-60’s at night and reaching the mid to upper 80’s during the day. Lake visibility decreased throughout the lake due to the rain events. Water temperatures decreased to about 77 degrees Fahrenheit in the tailwaters of Ft. Loudoun and Melton Hill dams. Water level is at full summer pool.

Reservoir Conditions

Water Temp:

Tennessee River: 79 degrees Fahrenheit

Water Clarity: Tennessee River channel 4.5 on June 28th

Water Level: 741.1 feet

Water Flow: (as of June 28th)

Watts Bar Dam: ~25000 cfs

Melton Hill Dam: ~2500 cfs

Fort Loudon Dam: ~16000 cfs

Species Specific Information

Bass: Fishing soft plastics still seems to be the angler’s choice. For example, Carolina rigs, Texas rigs, dropshots, and shaky heads with craws, lizards, and other soft plastics in around 15 feet. Top water fishing is starting to become a common technique with anglers finding success casting Chatterbaits and buzz baits.

Crappie: Fishing jigs/ Bobby Garlands and live minnows on deeper structure such as trees or brush. Trolling/ Spider rigging with minnows seemed to be the most successful technique. Some anglers are still finding success fishing deeper water with these same methods as well. (Roughly 15-20 feet deep

Catfish: Fishing creek channels or main river channel with cut bait. Anglers below the dam are fishing up against the dam and finding success. Some anglers were landing catfish fishing for crappie.

Wilbur Tailwater – 7-2-23

Forecast Contributor – Richard Markland, Region 4 Fisheries Technician

Tailwater Conditions– Tailwaters elevation 1583.14. Avg discharge is 270 cfm. Water temperature is 40-46 degrees. Water clarity is clear top to bottom. The fishing conditions change throughout the length of the tailwaters with flow rates.

Trout– Fishing is good. The most productive areas are Wilbur Dam downstream to Hunter area, not a lot of big fish but if you are looking for numbers the upper end is the place to be. Trout are being caught using Rapalas, Night crawler, Rooster tails, Small Flies.

Woods Reservoir 6-22-23

Forecast Contributor Captain Jake Davis – Follow on Facebook

The bass remain in the grass and Crappie can be found along grass edges and along the rip rap banks. We found our better fish in 8 to 10 foot of water using Texas Rigged D-Bombs from Missile Baits and Tightline Mussel Crawler jigs tipped with Twin Tail grubs, Tightline Swim Jigs with Driftwood Swimbaits, soft plastics, spinnerbaits and A-Rigs. Best numbers came on a shaky head rigged finesse worm.

Drifting/trolling with spider rigs for Crappie is picking up some nice slabs but you have to weed through the short fish. Water temperatures range from 78 and 81 degrees. Please wear your life vest all the time while on the water… Give me a call to book your trip, Spring and Summer time fishing is the best on Woods.

