Famous stunt show comes to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.—-One event held in Jackson today was an adrenaline-fueled extravaganza!

King Tony’s Busted Knuckles Stunt Tour wowed the crowds at Bumpus Harley-Davidson in north Jackson.

There was plenty of heart-pounding thrills and mind-blowing motorcycle stunts with King Tony and his crew and their V-Twin thrill show performed solely on Harley-Davidson motorcycles!

Organizer say the show is a can’t miss event.

“You know you go into one of these restaurants in town…One of those pizza joints and they’ve got the, you know..The video’s up there and people are doing stunt riding and stuff like that..Well, we’ve got it here live. Where you can come and see it. These guys are riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles, all kind of cool stuff..They’re doing it and you can do it and you don’t have to get out there and tear up your stuff, your motorcycle or break your ankle and let the young one do it,” said Scott Bumpus, owner Bumpus-Harley-Davidson Jackson.

For more info on the Busted Knuckles Stunt Tour, check out their website harley-stunts.com.

