Local rescue opens its gates for visitors

JACKSON, Tenn.—One local animal rescue organization holds its annual open house event.

Leaders with Redemption Road Rescue opened their gates to the public today.

The event offered a tour of the facility where the attendees could meet the horses and the people who take care of them.

Organizers say it’s a great way for the public to meet the horses and learn more about their mission.

“You know, hope they will find it in their hearts to support a rescue somewhere. Whether it be us or another organization, and see that there are horses in need. This is kind of one of those things that a lot of people don’t realize that there are starving and abandoned horses and things like that. So we just want people to know us personally, so they can be good references for Redemption Road,” said Lori Collins, founder Redemption Road Rescue.

If you would like to find our more about Redemption Road Rescue and the work they do, you can visit them at 130 Cooper Anderson Road in northeast Madison county.

You can also visit Redemption Road Rescue’s social media page for updates here.

