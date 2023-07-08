Pet of the Week: Charlee

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Charlee!

Meet Charlee! She is a small lady (weighing just around 40 lbs.)









She has the biggest and goofiest personality. She does well with the other dogs in her foster home and is OBSESSED with her human foster siblings.

Charlee would love a family that will play with her in the yard or cuddle up on the couch to watch a movie.

She is a smaller breed adult dog, house trained, kennel trained, heartworm negative, fully vetted, spayed, and micro-chipped.

If you are looking for the perfect family pet, look no further!

Anyone interested in adopting Charlee or any of the other available dogs, please contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email: herowestrescue@gmail.com.