TN Attorney General issues statement regarding decision in L.W. v. Skrmetti case

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—TN Attorney General issues statement regarding newest ruling in transgender youth care.

According to a news release from the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office, last night the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals granted Tennessee’s emergency motion for a stay of the preliminary injunction in L.W. v. Skrmetti.

Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti released the following statement. “The case is far from over, but this is a big win. The court of appeals lifted the injunction, meaning the law can be fully enforced, and recognized that Tennessee is likely to win the constitutional argument and the case.”

