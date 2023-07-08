Young girl helps to alert family to house fire

BOLIVAR, Tenn.—A young girl is being credited tonight as a hero in helping to save her family during early morning house fire.

According to the Bolivar Fire Department, the house located on East McNeal Street in Bolivar caught fire around 6 this morning.

The young girl awoke feeling hot and was able to awaken her family.





The family of five were able to get out of the house safely.

According to fire investigators, there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

As a result, the home was heavily damaged.

Fire officials say they don’t suspect foul play in starting the fire, but state fire investigators will return to the scene Monday to determine the exact cause.

