SOUTH JACKSON, Tenn. —With today’s heavy rain, many areas of the Hub City experienced flooding.

Our crews went to South Jackson in the Bemis area, where they found flooding along north Kentucky Street and ‘A’ Street.

Several cars parked along that street were seen with water up over the wheels.

Residents along this street tell us it typically flood when heavy rains fall, and then it takes a while for the water to recede.

To find more local news stories, click here.