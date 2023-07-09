Flooding in West Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — South Jackson is not the only area that experienced flooding as heavy rains came down Saturday.

This is video from West Jackson, sent in to us by one of our WBBJ-7 Eyewitness News Tipsters.

This is in the area where the Jackson Police Department alerted us to flooding that was covering the roadway at the intersection of Lambeth Boulevard and Princeton Street.

However, the Jackson Street Department was called in to help unclog the storm drains to help the water recede.

